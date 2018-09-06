Irked over sacking, ex-employee of Qatar firm attempts to kill former colleague

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man allegedly attacked his former colleague with a knife since he believed that the latter was behind his loss of job in a company.

Police said J Asif and S Muthukumar were both working for a software company in Qatar and recently Muthukumar was relieved from the job and returned to Chennai. Learning that Asif had come to Chennai on leave, Muthukumar visited his house and tried to attack him with a knife.

“Asif managed to escape and the neighbours nabbed Muthukumar,” said a police officer. Police said Muthukumar had told them that he was angry with Asif who, he believed, was responsible for the company to terminate his service. The Egmore police have registered a case of attempt to murder and are probing further.