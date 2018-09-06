Home Cities Chennai

Man held in Chennai for bid to use photocopied Rs 500 notes

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly taking photocopies of `500 and using them in a supermarket at Old Perungalathur on Tuesday. 

Published: 06th September 2018 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly taking photocopies of `500 and using them in a supermarket at Old Perungalathur on Tuesday.  Police said Prakash, a native of Coimbatore, moved to the city three months ago.

“He resided at Varadharajapuram near Tambaram. On Tuesday night, he and a woman visited a supermarket and purchased goods for around `600 each. The duo handed two `500 notes. The staff at the counter found the texture of the notes different and found them suspicious.

When he checked the notes, he found the serial numbers in both notes the same and informed the manager,” said a police source.  

Sensing trouble, the woman escaped while the staff nabbed Prakash and handed him over to the Perkankaranai police. The police conducted inquires and inspected his house and found photocopies of `500 and `2000. Police seized a computer and a printing machine from the man’s house.  Police are scanning CCTV footage to trace the woman who had escaped.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt