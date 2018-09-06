Man held in Chennai for bid to use photocopied Rs 500 notes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly taking photocopies of `500 and using them in a supermarket at Old Perungalathur on Tuesday. Police said Prakash, a native of Coimbatore, moved to the city three months ago.

“He resided at Varadharajapuram near Tambaram. On Tuesday night, he and a woman visited a supermarket and purchased goods for around `600 each. The duo handed two `500 notes. The staff at the counter found the texture of the notes different and found them suspicious.

When he checked the notes, he found the serial numbers in both notes the same and informed the manager,” said a police source.

Sensing trouble, the woman escaped while the staff nabbed Prakash and handed him over to the Perkankaranai police. The police conducted inquires and inspected his house and found photocopies of `500 and `2000. Police seized a computer and a printing machine from the man’s house. Police are scanning CCTV footage to trace the woman who had escaped.