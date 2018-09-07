Home Cities Chennai

Spurred by Supreme Court's ruling, parties urge govt to free convicts

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling on release of former PM Rajiv Gandhi assassins, parties in Tamil Nadu urged the State government to take steps to ensure their release.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

While hailing the Supreme Court judgment, DMK president and Leader of Opposition MK Stalin demanded that the Chief Minister hold a Cabinet meeting to adopt a resolution for the release of the seven convicts.

“Tamil Nadu Chief Minister must immediately hold Cabinet meeting to take a decision to release the seven (convicts),” he said in a Facebook post. “Urgent steps must be taken to release them without delay because they have been languishing in prison for 27 years,” Stalin added.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko, in a statement, said, “All seven are going to come out of the miserable, dark jail. I bow my head to welcome the judgment of the apex court. The court has clarified on the powers of the States under Article 161. Hereafter, the Centre cannot interfere in the authority of the States.”
“The Tamil Nadu government has got a rare opportunity. Using it, it should release all seven without any delay. I admire the Supreme Court judges for giving an excellent judgment that was expected by the entire nation,” said K Veeramani, president, Dravidar Kazhagam (DK).

Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, PMK leader, said, “The Centre should not go for either an appeal or review petition to put on hold the SC order. At the same time, TN government should hold the Cabinet meeting today (Thursday) itself and pass a resolution and forward it to Governor.”

