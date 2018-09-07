Home Cities Chennai

Tamil film personalities laud Section-377 verdict

In a landmark verdict on Thursday, the Supreme Court scrapped Section 377 and decriminalised same-sex relationships between consenting adults.

Published: 07th September 2018 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

LGBTQ community members in a joyous mode following the Supreme Court verdict decriminalising section 377 on Thursday. A frame from Manaveeyam Veedhi in Thiruvananthapuram | Vincent pulickaL

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a landmark verdict on Thursday, the Supreme Court scrapped Section 377 and decriminalised same-sex relationships between consenting adults. Though Tamil cinema’s tryst with the LGBTQ community has largely been problematic, a few fair representations in recent times were hailed for sensitive treatment.

Ashwinjith, who played the lead in the film My Son is Gay, says that the verdict was long-pending. “I personally feel very happy about the judgement, and as a country, we are moving forward in a very positive direction. Kudos to the activists and to all those who stood by the LGBT community and made this possible.”

Raja Ramamurthy, the creator, and writer of America Mapillai, an original web-series for Zee 5, says that he used the series to throw some light on the stigma one faces when they are honest about their sexual orientation. On the judgement, he says, “By repealing the archaic law, the judgement upholds the fundamental freedom of an individual. This is not only a victory for the LGBTQ community but a huge step towards progress for us as a society.”

Filmmaker and activist Malini Jeevarathinam, whose Ladies and Gentlewomen focuses on lesbian relationships, says the judgement will go a long way in minimising suicidal thoughts among the community. “Women have been subjected to great discrimination within cinema and media, even more so when it comes to women from the community. This will help in sensitising people within cinema itself.”

Roju, director of Kallachirippu web series with a sub-plot on homosexuality says, “The judgement is special not just for making the right call, but also for how it has done it. The sensitivity with which it has been worded is what needs to be spoken about the most.”

