Life as we don’t know it

CHENNAI: After a number of successful events, TEDxNapierBridge is geared up for their biggest and main standard event of the year. “We’re expecting around 400 people. We have an additional crew of 15 kids who helped us put together the event from logistics to on-ground work. The venue, Egmore Museum, has wonderful heritage attached to it, and is a representation of Chennai,” shares Shyam Sundar, curator of TEDxNapierBridge.

This is Chennai’s independent TEDx community’s tenth event, and is themed ‘Please Turn Over’. In an effort to give a a new perspective to the way life is looked at, the speakers will deliver talks on different perspectives.

Of the 40 speakers, the team has shortlisted eight, who were chosen primarily on the ideas and passion. Their popularity was secondary. Some of the members include — Krishna Priya, artist and curator; Kausalya Shankar, activist and survivor of honour killing; Prakash Ramakrishnan, a wildlife photographer; and Robert Kennedy, clock collector and Guinness record aspirant.

“We visited the speakers in their districts and learned about their stories. In fact, people found it easier to articulate their passion than to talk about themselves. Kausalya, one of our speakers, will address the audience in Tamil. To establish a personal connect, we have our team member Madhu performing,” says Shyam.

The event is generic and all-inclusive. The organisers are expecting around 10 transgenders. They are also working to make the venue friendly for the differently-abled. Students and delegate pass members, and everyone can sit together. Adhering to the sustainable and eco-friendly factors, the audience has been asked to bring their own water bottles. TEDxNapierBridge is working on two events.

TEDxNapierBridge will hit the stage on September 16 from 2.30 pm at the Egmore Museum Theatre. Tickets are priced from `999 and can be bought online at bit.ly/pleaseturnover. Students get a special discount. For details call: 9790715610

Some of their popular events include — TEDxLive, TEDxWomen, TEDxYouth, TEDxSalon, and TEDxAdventures.