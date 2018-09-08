Home Cities Chennai

Move Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption top cop to non-sensitive post: Woman SP

Admitting this plea also, the judge directed the petitioner to implead the existing ICC too as a party respondent to the case.

Published: 08th September 2018 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The woman Superintendent of Police, who on August 4 lodged a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), alleging she was sexually abused by its IGP-ranked joint director, has moved the Madras High Court with a criminal original petition to transfer the officer to any other non-sensitive post, pending inquiry.

Unable to tolerate the advances and harassment at the hands of the IGP, she said she lodged an oral complaint with the DVAC director on August 3 and submitted a written complaint the next day, explaining the series of events, under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act.

She came to know on August 6 that a meeting was held by the director regarding constitution of an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in terms of the Act pursuant to her complaint. Since she was acting as the chairperson of the existing ICC in the DVAC, she requested the director to appoint another senior officer as chairperson, considering the fact that the accused is in the rank of IGP. She had also expressed her apprehension that the continuance of the officer in the same office would impair the probe since her colleagues and other staff may be afraid of deposing against the top officer.

The IGP’s continuance in the post would make any inquiry ineffective as the witnesses who need to testify in the inquiry would all be working under him and it would be unreasonable to expect that they would act independently and testify before the ICC, she contended.

Justice Satrughana Pujhari admitted it and ordered notice to the DVAC returnable by September 11.
In a separate petition, she challenged the constitution of the present ICC, as it had no external independent member and wanted the court to quash the same and direct DGP to reconstitute it in accordance with the Act.

The ICC constituted by the DGP consists of Seema Agarwal, presiding officer, Su Arunachalam, PC Thenmozhi, S Saraswathy and VK Ramesh Babu.

Admitting this plea also, the judge directed the petitioner to implead the existing ICC too as a party respondent to the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality