SR registers 35 per cent rise in freight loading

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has registered a growth in freight loading by 35 per cent between April and August, compared to the corresponding period last year.

According to a statement, the SR loaded 14.85 million tons during April-August as against the previous year loading of 11.04 million in the same period. This is 12 per cent higher than the Railway Board’s target, said the statement.

The freight loading was achieved by transporting commodities including coal, raw materials for steel plants, iron and steel, iron ore, cement and gypsum.

About 8.48 million tons of coal, nearly 57 per cent of the total freight, has been transported to power houses such as TANGEDCO (TN State Power House), ITPCL (IL and FS Energy and Tamil Nadu Power Company), Udupi Power Corporation Ltd and TAQA Neyveli Power Company.

The freight loading basket of railway has also enhanced due to loading of new materials including petroleum coke, cement and gypsum

About 0.43 tonnes of petroleum coke produced by the BPCL at Irumbanam and 10 container rakes of cement moved by Dalmia Cements from its Ariyalur plant to Thoothukudi for export through CONCOR has also contributed to the increase, added the statement.