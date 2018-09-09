A camp to checkmate PCOD

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MOP Vaishnav College, in collaboration with Dr Sathwika Ravishankar of PCOS 360 Degrees, conducted Checkmate — A Move to Conquer PCOD on September 7 and 8. The event attempted to spread awareness on Polycystic Ovarian Disorder (PCOD). The first day saw an awareness programme for students and a screening camp for PCOS on the second day.

Guest of honour Vidyullekha Raman, of Neethane En Ponvasantham fame shared her personal experiences of battling with PCOD and asked the students to get screened and take up appropriate measures as soon as possible. Devimeena Sundaram, a circuit trainer conducted a session on using kettle weights. Other guests present included Lalitha Balakrishnan, Principal of MOP Vaishnav College for Women, and Susan Sridhar, Head of Department of MA Media Management, MOP Vaishnav College.

A panel discussion was also held on September 8, consisting of Sruthakeerthi, Devimeena, Shiny Surendran, sports and preventure nutritionist, and Rekha Naidu, an Ayurveda physician and Panchakarma specialist.

A screening camp was organsied on the second day, with an ultrasound, Body Mass Analysis (BMA) test, blood test and an acupuncture session was conducted for 105 registered applicants. A social media campaign was also held on both days.