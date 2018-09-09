Dyslexic kids bloom at Science fair

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA) held ‘Advantage Dyslexia’, an event to identify the special talents of students with dyslexia. The event focused on spreading awareness on the condition and tapping into the students’ hidden potential that goes unnoticed.

As part of this event, MDA, a non-profit organisation set up in 1992, held various contests including painting, fireless cooking, kolam, art from waste, dance and music, where dyslexic students from various schools between the age group of four to 16 were able to compete in four categories.

Students were given extra time if required. An inter-school art waste competition was also held at Ramakrishna Mission School, T Nagar. The event also included workshops like ‘FUN with SCIENCE’ for students.

Workshops called 'FUN with SCIENCE' was held in order to encourage children to perform simple experiments. Students from classes eight to 10 in Ramakrishna Mission School conducted demonstrations of the experiments, as learning from peers was a more accessible way for students.