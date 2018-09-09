RO water kiosks on Marina by October

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Under the Union Tourism Ministry’s state-wide scheme to develop tourist spots, especially beaches, construction of drinking water kiosks and first-aid centres on Marina Beach is nearing completion and will be operational by October, said officials from the State Tourism department.

To provide free potable and clean drinking water to tourists and public, four such kiosks based on reverse osmosis system are being built along the stretch from Anna memorial to Lighthouse.

Along with these kiosks, first-aid centres are also being developed by the Greater Chennai Corporation under Swadesh Darshan scheme. “A drinking water kiosk and a first-aid safety unit are being built side-by-side. The next pair of units is located 150 metres away. The construction works will complete it in two weeks,” said a Corporation official.

Similarly, two reverse osmosis units will be built on Elliots Beach. A pathway for walking and jogging has also been commissioned under the scheme. “Though the scheme was launched last year, construction started only by February due to delay in getting clearance from other departments,” said an official.

Under the scheme, twin beaches of Chennai are set for a complete make-over with installation of e-toilets, information centres, watch towers, sea-view seating, landscaping and more.