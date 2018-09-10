Home Cities Chennai

Power supply to be cut tomorrow 

Published: 10th September 2018 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Wednesday from 9 am to 4 pm in these following areas.

CHENNAI : ● CHINNAMALAI: Rengarajapuram, Sri Nagar colony
● INJAMBAKKAM: Iskon temple road, Bhakthi Vendantha Swamy road, Gopi Krishna Virundavan 2nd Street, Easwari Nagar, TVS avenue, Gunal Garden
● GUMMIDIPOONDI: Gummidipoondi Sipcot SS -IV Industrial Complex area, Kayalarmedu, Elavoor, Pethikuppam village, Sunnambukulam, Obsamutharam, Periyaobalapuram, Chinaobalapuram,Thalayari Palayam, Chinnanatham, Narasingapuram
● VELACHERY (WESTREET and CENTRAL): Part of 100 feet bypass road, Venkateswara Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Vaduvambal Nagar, MGR Nagar, Orandiamman Kovil Street
● ADYAR: Gandhi Nagar 2nd and 3rd Main Road and 3rd Cross Street
● KADAPERI: Umayalpuram, Lakshimipuram, 1st to 7th Main Road, New colony 3rd, 8th,12th,13th and 14th Cross Street, New Colony, Annai Indra Nagar
● KOTTIVAKKAM: MGR Nagar, Kottivakkam, Judges colony, IBMS, ALIBMS, Nehru Nagar 2nd main road, 4th and 5th link Street, 3rd cross Street
● PERUNGUDI: Thirumalai Nagar and Annex, Ramappa Nagar, Pillaiyar Kovil Street, Vargees Street, part of OMR-Perungudi toll gate to Apollo Hospital, part of CBI colony
● THORAIPAKKAM: Ananda Nagar, Vinayaga Nagar, part of 200 feet radial road, Sai Nagar, Selva Ganapthy Avenue, RE Nagar.   

