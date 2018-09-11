Karam’s all-round effort drives Wheels to victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Karam Pal Jangra’s fifer (5/21) paved the way for Wheels India to overcome United CC by 75 runs in a third division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league. Brief scores: II Division: Thiruvallur CC 101 in 27.5 ovs (K Choudhary 4/26, M Sreenivasan 3/20) lost to FSCA 102/5 in 24.5 ovs (K Shanthanu 29, Rishab Sudhir 28 n.o).

III Division: Wheels India RC 195/9 in 30 ovs (D Magesh 51, K Pal Jangra 30, A Murali 3/44) bt United CC 120 in 24.2 ovs (E Surrender 39, K Pal Jangra 5/21). High five for Suresh: Riding on D Suresh’s 5 for 20, United CC ‘A’ defeated Sunny Sachin CC by 19 runs in a first division match of the TNCA- Villupuram DCA league. Brief scores: I Division: Kallakuruchi CC 174 in 34 ovs (V Lakshminarayanan 52, R Jayaraj 3/19) bt Mailam Engg 158 in 36 ovs (A Parasuraman 51, S Jameer 4/39, V Lakshminarayanan 3/29).

United CC ‘A’ 142 in 33.3 ovs (J Dhanajayan 48, B Kamalanathan 30) bt Sunny Sachin CC 123 in 28.3 ovs (T Balaji 54, D Suresh 5/23, S Senthil Kumar 3/46). II Division: TVS CC 82 in 22 ovs (M Suresh 4/18, T Sivabalan 3/10) lost to Karna CC 87/4 in 13 ovs (E Viji 40, R Sathiyaraj 29 n.o). Suriya G.O.I. 184 in 24.5 ovs (S Suriya 28, K Prakash 30, M Gokul 3/30) bt Evergreen CC 161/6 in 25 ovs (V Rajkumar 58, K Vigneshwar 3/29). Vikravandi CC 142/9 in 25 ovs (S Kupuraj 4/14) bt LMCC 91 in 23.3 ovs (D Ayyappan 32, M Selvam 3/21, A Saravanan 3/10).

III Division: Sigamanagement ‘A’ 79/8 in 13 ovs (K Syed Abdul 3/12) bt Siga ‘B’ 63/6 in 13 ovs. VDCA XI 112/ 6 in 25 ovs (S Gokul 27) lost to Suriya Polytechnic 113/3 in 13.3 ovs (S Mahalingam 44 n.o, N Kannadasan 28). Loyola College champions: Loyola College beat Hindustan Arts 48-28 in the final of the A-Zone inter-collegiate basketball tournament, organised by the University of Madras, Chennai. Results: Loyola College 48 (Vasanthan 13, Praveen 10) bt Hindustan Arts 28 (Arun 8).