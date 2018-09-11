Home Cities Chennai

Karam’s all-round effort drives Wheels to victory

Karam Pal Jangra’s fifer (5/21) paved the way for Wheels India to overcome United CC by 75 runs in a third division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league.

Published: 11th September 2018 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

WCC won the senior women’s event at the 11th inter-collegiate throwball championship

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Karam Pal Jangra’s fifer (5/21) paved the way for Wheels India to overcome United CC by 75 runs in a third division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league. Brief scores: II Division: Thiruvallur CC 101 in 27.5 ovs (K Choudhary 4/26, M Sreenivasan 3/20) lost to FSCA 102/5 in 24.5 ovs (K Shanthanu 29, Rishab Sudhir 28 n.o).

III Division: Wheels India RC 195/9 in 30 ovs (D Magesh 51, K Pal Jangra 30, A Murali 3/44) bt United CC 120 in 24.2 ovs (E Surrender 39, K Pal Jangra 5/21). High five for Suresh: Riding on D Suresh’s 5 for 20, United CC ‘A’ defeated Sunny Sachin CC by 19 runs in a first division match of the TNCA- Villupuram DCA league. Brief scores: I Division: Kallakuruchi CC 174 in 34 ovs (V Lakshminarayanan 52, R Jayaraj 3/19) bt Mailam Engg 158 in 36 ovs (A Parasuraman 51, S Jameer 4/39, V Lakshminarayanan 3/29).

United CC ‘A’ 142 in 33.3 ovs (J Dhanajayan 48, B Kamalanathan 30) bt Sunny Sachin CC 123 in 28.3 ovs (T Balaji 54, D Suresh 5/23, S Senthil Kumar 3/46). II Division: TVS CC 82 in 22 ovs (M Suresh 4/18, T Sivabalan 3/10) lost to Karna CC 87/4 in 13 ovs (E Viji 40, R Sathiyaraj 29 n.o). Suriya G.O.I. 184 in 24.5 ovs (S Suriya 28, K Prakash 30, M Gokul 3/30) bt Evergreen CC 161/6 in 25 ovs (V Rajkumar 58, K Vigneshwar 3/29). Vikravandi CC 142/9 in 25 ovs (S Kupuraj 4/14) bt LMCC 91 in 23.3 ovs (D Ayyappan 32, M Selvam 3/21, A Saravanan 3/10).

III Division: Sigamanagement ‘A’ 79/8 in 13 ovs (K Syed Abdul 3/12) bt Siga ‘B’ 63/6 in 13 ovs. VDCA XI 112/ 6 in 25 ovs (S Gokul 27) lost to Suriya Polytechnic 113/3 in 13.3 ovs (S Mahalingam 44 n.o, N Kannadasan 28). Loyola College champions: Loyola College beat Hindustan Arts 48-28 in the final of the A-Zone inter-collegiate basketball tournament, organised by the University of Madras, Chennai. Results: Loyola College 48 (Vasanthan 13, Praveen 10) bt Hindustan Arts 28 (Arun 8).

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival