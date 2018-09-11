Students receive their degrees at Dr MGR Institute

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 27th convocation of Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute, deemed to be university, Maduravoyal, was held on Monday at ACS Convention Centre, ACS Medical College and Hospital Campus at Velappanchavadi in Chennai.

According to a statement from the institute, CB Palanivelu, registrar, informed that 2,303 degrees were awarded to successful students of PhD, PG and UG programmes of BTech, MBBS, BDS, BPT, MDS, MTech, MArch, MBA, MCA, MPT, BSc.

The release added that Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Tamil Nadu, was the chief guest of the convocation proceedings and delivered the convocation address. He gave away the PhD degrees, Certificate of Excellence, and medals/souvenirs to rank holders.

Degrees distributed

CB Palanivelu, registrar, informed that 2,303 degrees were awarded to the successful students of PhD, PG and UG programmes of BTech, MBBS, BDS, BPT, MDS, MTech, MArch, MBA, MCA, MPT, BSc.