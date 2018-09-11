Home Cities Chennai

Students receive their degrees at Dr MGR Institute

He gave away the PhD degrees, Certificate of Excellence, and medals/souvenirs to rank holders.

Published: 11th September 2018 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit distributed degrees and Certificates of Excellence to students of Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute, deemed to be university in Maduravoyal during the institute’s 27th convocation on Monday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 27th convocation of Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute, deemed to be university, Maduravoyal, was held on Monday at ACS Convention Centre, ACS Medical College and Hospital Campus at Velappanchavadi in Chennai.

According to a statement from the institute, CB Palanivelu, registrar, informed that 2,303 degrees were awarded to successful students of PhD, PG and UG programmes of BTech, MBBS, BDS, BPT, MDS, MTech, MArch, MBA, MCA, MPT, BSc.

The release added that Banwarilal Purohit,  Governor of Tamil Nadu, was the chief guest of the convocation proceedings and delivered the convocation address. He gave away the PhD degrees, Certificate of Excellence, and medals/souvenirs to rank holders.

Degrees distributed
CB Palanivelu, registrar, informed that 2,303 degrees were awarded to the successful students of PhD, PG and UG programmes of BTech, MBBS, BDS, BPT, MDS, MTech, MArch, MBA, MCA, MPT, BSc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival