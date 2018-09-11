Home Cities Chennai

What an epic game!

The Mahabharata book might be over 3,000 pages.

Published: 11th September 2018 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Krithika R
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Mahabharata book might be over 3,000 pages. But the all-new strategy card game based on the book will take you through a condensed version of the epic in just 20 minutes.

Thirty-year-old Varun Devanathan, the brain behind Legend of Vyas, was inspired by the lack of an appropriate medium to educate kids about Indian mythology. “I saw an episode of BR Chopra’s Mahabharata (1990) on television and that’s when the idea occurred to me,” says Varun, who was born and raised in Chennai, and is now based in Singapore.

After many brainstorming sessions with partner and fellow game enthusiast Huren Sivaraj, he launched the two-player game in Hyderabad ComicCon in 2015.

“Previous knowledge about the Mahabharata is not required for playing the game,” says Varun, the co-founder of Vansh Games. Be it kids from Parry’s Corner or Paris, anyone can take out the pack of cards and play.

The game, which took one year to complete, has been designed by a diverse team. “People from Chennai, New Delhi, and Singapore worked on it,” says Varun.

Anirudh Sainath, artist of the game, portrayed Gods in a vibrant manner. He was assisted by Benjamin Tan, a Singapore-based artist. “The most difficult part was to break the epic down into bite-size pieces that were accurate to the plotline but quick and engaging at the same time,” says Varun. The team researched extensively and took help from KM Ganguli’s English translation of the Mahabharata to maintain the nuances of the epic.

The main storyline revolves around the Kurukshetra war, with a connection to the core story. The first release has Arjuna and Karna as its main heroes. They have tried to balance the other powerful warriors in the game, by giving them a different outlook. It includes war formations, spells, astras/weapons and key warriors. There are surprise elements in the form of distinct instructions on each card.

“The winner is decided by the amount of damage each hero suffers once all their support cards are exhausted,” explains Varun.

“An expansion is on the cards by the end of this year. It would not be a digital version as it takes away the experience of playing with cards,” says Varun. The expansion is expected to bring in the rivalry between Bheema and Duryodhana, including the original characters.

The board game costs `2,000. The difficulty level of the game is intermediary.

(The game is available on: http://www.legendofvyas.com/)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival