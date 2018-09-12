Home Cities Chennai

Snag delays metro thrice in five days

 The frequent disruption of Metro train services in Chennai has left commuters in a lurch in the last few days. 

Published: 12th September 2018 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The frequent disruption of Metro train services in Chennai has left commuters in a lurch in the last few days. On Wednesday around 9 am, the Chennai Central-Airport train developed a snag when it arrived at Egmore station. The train could not operate as the automatic signalling system developed a technical snag. When informed, the control room engaged in repair works. The train services resumed after about 30 minutes. 

The sudden cancellation of train forced commuters bound to Koyambedu and Airport to opt for other modes of transport such as cabs and autos during peak hours. Many passengers expressed displeasure over the poor maintenance of Chennai Metro Rail , touted as most efficient public transport system with an advanced technological support system. 

R Kannan, a commuter from Purasawalkam said, “On Tuesday, around 8.45 pm, a train from Airport to Central was short terminated at Thirumangalam because of technical issues. Again, the next day the train was stopped at Egmore station. Officials must ensure better maintenance for the underground section.”

When contacted, CMRL officials attributed the train disruption to minor software corruption through which signals are managed. They claimed that services resumed within a few minutes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru