Snag delays metro thrice in five days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The frequent disruption of Metro train services in Chennai has left commuters in a lurch in the last few days. On Wednesday around 9 am, the Chennai Central-Airport train developed a snag when it arrived at Egmore station. The train could not operate as the automatic signalling system developed a technical snag. When informed, the control room engaged in repair works. The train services resumed after about 30 minutes.

The sudden cancellation of train forced commuters bound to Koyambedu and Airport to opt for other modes of transport such as cabs and autos during peak hours. Many passengers expressed displeasure over the poor maintenance of Chennai Metro Rail , touted as most efficient public transport system with an advanced technological support system.

R Kannan, a commuter from Purasawalkam said, “On Tuesday, around 8.45 pm, a train from Airport to Central was short terminated at Thirumangalam because of technical issues. Again, the next day the train was stopped at Egmore station. Officials must ensure better maintenance for the underground section.”

When contacted, CMRL officials attributed the train disruption to minor software corruption through which signals are managed. They claimed that services resumed within a few minutes.