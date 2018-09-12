Home Cities Chennai

Two construction staff fall to death from tenth floor in Saidapet

Two construction labourers slipped to death from the 10th floor of an under-construction site of government quarters at Saidapet on Monday night.

The under-construction PWD quarters at Saidapet in the city | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two construction labourers slipped to death from the 10th floor of an under-construction site of government quarters at Saidapet on Monday night. Two safety nets were placed at the construction site - one at the 8th floor and the other at the 6th floor. But both of them broke down, unable to withstand the impact and the workers landed on the ground and died on the spot.

Hari Govindan, 48, and Praveen, 18, hailing from Cuddalore were working the construction of quarters for the PWD staff at Tod Hunter in Saidapet.

“On Monday night, the men were installing a temporary shaft on the 10th floor and were busy doing the centering work, when the iron plate below moved and the duo lost balance and fell. Despite the men wearing their safety gears and the precautionary measures were in place, the men sustained severe head injures and succumbed,” said a police officer.

The officer further added that the men were wearing helmets but failed to wear the belt which was provided to them. “There were two safety nets in the 8th floor and in the 6th floor. However, the net did not bear the weight of both men and they fell through it,” he added.

“We were all working when suddenly we heard screams from the workers running towards the building. It was only when we reached the spot, we found the two men lying dead. I have seen them working in the site, but never spoke to them due to language constrains. Most of the workers are from the northeast and only a few were from Tamil Nadu, and since the duo were from the same state, they never spoke to us much,” said a worker at the construction site.

The construction started about seven months ago after the previous buildings were demolished and new multi-storey buildings were being built.

The day after the incident, the building work was halted and the workers were given a day off. The gates to the sites were closed and no outsider was allowed.

The gate had safety sign boards with warning about overhead crane and  electrical hazard and with instructions that safety helmets, safety footwear and high visibility clothes must be worn at all times on the site.

The Saidapet police registered a negligence case and arrested Jayprakash, site supervisor, Arivalagan,  site in-charge and Sukumar, sub-contractor. Police are also inquiring into the quality of the safety nets that were used at the site.

