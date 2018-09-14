M Thambidurai sees DMK, BJP nexus behind CBI raids over gutka scam

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ever since the government headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami assumed office 19 months ago, ties between AIADMK and BJP have been in a zig-zag fashion. Top leaders of the party say that cordiality is maintained with the Centre and that there is ‘government to government’ cooperation for getting more funds for the State.

But some other leaders in both parties like Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai have been at loggerheads at frequent intervals.

On Thursday, at Aravakurichi, Thambidurai continued his attack on BJP. Asked about his unabated attack during the recent period, he said “ The BJP stands for one nation, one religion, one language, one tax, etc. In a nutshell, the BJP’s ultimate aim is to implement saffron ideologies and Hindutva everywhere. It just could not accomplish that task in Tamil Nadu and is trying to divert its desperation on Dravidian parties saying that they have not done anything to Tamil Nadu.”

In this connection, he asserted: ”The AIADMK is not here to fulfil the ideologies of BJP because our party works on the basis of the ideals put forth by Periyar and Anna on State autonomy, more rights for States, safeguarding the interests of Tamils, etc. So, at any time, the AIADMK will not support the cause of the BJP.”

Responding to another question, Thambidurai said, “Of late, the DMK and BJP are trying to come together. Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the residence of DMK president M Karunanidhi, these efforts began. Later, BJP showed an unusual interest in paying homage to Karunanidhi. There were CBI raids in connection with gutka scam. Consequently, DMK demanded the resignation of health minister and DGP. We suspect that all these developments are inter-linked and DMK and BJP are behind these.”