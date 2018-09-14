Over 35000 Tamil Nadu pharmacists to join ‘Bharat bandh’ on September 28

Home Cities Chennai

On August 28, the Union Health and Family Welfare ministry released the draft rules to regulate online sale of medicines.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Over 35,000 pharmacists across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, will participate in the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) on September 28 to protest against the Central government policy of allowing online sale of medicines. Speaking to Express, S Ramachandran, president of Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association, said the association members will down their shutters on that date.

He said that in online sale of drugs, cold storage of drugs would be an issue. E-pharmacies cannot deliver drugs as per the recommended temperature of a particular drug. Also, it is difficult to check the genuineness of the prescription by e-pharmacies.

Many corporate companies which would take over e-pharmacy business will not worry about the safety of the patients, he said. Above all, hundreds of retail pharmacists will lose business if online pharmacies are permitted.

K Elango, another pharmacist, said that in online sale of drugs, no one can be held accountable when it comes to clearing doubts of patients. Quality of drugs would be an issue.

In a press release, AIOCD said that among the concerns highlighted by the organisation were not only business loss to its members, but the hazard posed by online sale of medicines.

