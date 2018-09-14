Home Cities Chennai

Pongal rail tickets sold out in minutes

A senior railway official said depending on the demand, railways would operate special fare and Suvidha trains for Pongal festival.

Published: 14th September 2018 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sleeper class railway tickets were sold out within a few minutes for all congested routes, including Chennai - Madurai, Chennai - Tirunelveli, Chennai - Coimbatore and Chennai- Thanjavur when advance reservation for travel on January 11 for Pongal next year began on Thursday. As soon as booking commenced at 8 am, tickets were sold out in less than five minutes and many passengers were able to get only wait-listed tickets.

The Railways provides an advance reservation period of 120 days. The reservation for travel on January 12 will open on Friday (September 14), while for January 13, Bogi festival date, passengers can reserve tickets from Saturday (September 15).

Interestingly, unlike previous years, passengers no longer make a long queue in front of  reservation counters for ticket bookings. Reservation for train tickets commences at 8 am through internet and reservation counters.

“The sleeper class waiting list for January 12 and 13 this year exceeded 800 in many trains including Pandiyan, Nellai and Kanniyakumari expresses. Since a large section of passengers migrated for online booking, the crowd at ticket counters, has come down by half. Passengers can use the mobile app for booking,” said a railway official.

Besides, provisioning for ticket booking, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has upgraded its website to forecast confirmation probability to passengers holding wait-listed and RAC tickets.

“While we could not get chances of getting confirmation while booking tickets at counters, the probability option has helped to book tickets in alternative trains thereby giving us more options,” said K Rajendran of Tambaram.

A senior railway official said depending on the demand, railways would operate special fare and Suvidha trains for Pongal festival.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Railways Pongal southern railways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend