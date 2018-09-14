Probe ordered on prisoners’ ‘luxury’ in Puzhal prison

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The prison department has ordered an enquiry after the Tamil daily ‘Dinamani’ reported recently that a few inmates in Puzhal prison were enjoying luxuries like access to cellphones and even branded shoes to play badminton.

Photos of the prison inmates published by the paper suggested that the inmates seemed to be enjoying access to smartphones, not just in their cells, but even in open spaces in the prison. Some photos suggested that the prisoners were enjoying sumptuous food.

It is said the photos were found in a cellphone seized from the prison recently. “We are probing how they got access to phones and we have registered a case,” said a senior prison officer. He said checks are conducted two times everyday at 5.30 am and 6 pm in the prison campus. It is not clear how the items were smuggled inside despite the daily checks.

“Inmates are allowed to make phone calls thrice a week to their family under the supervision of the warden,” he said, highlighting it as one of the measures to prevent inmates from smuggling phones into jail.

Two-year-old’s body found in Adyar river

Chennai: The body of a two-year-old child who was reported missing, was found in Adyar river at Mandaveli on Wednesday. Police suspect that the child M Lankesh had walked out of his house that was close to the river and accidentally fell into the slush. The parents of the child noticed him missing in the evening and were searching for him. Pattinapakkam police registered a case and further inquiry is on.

10 sovereigns and `1.5 Lakhs stolen from cop’s house

Chennai: Around 10 sovereigns and `1.5 lakh were stolen from a police personnel’s house at Thiruvallur on Wednesday. On Wednesday night, Mohanavalli, wife of Raveendran, a head constable attached to special division at Thiruvallur, returned home from work and found the house burgled. She informed her husband, said a police source. The policeman filed a complaint. The Sevvapet police have registered a case and are investigating.