Chennai

Troll games disrupting calm waters

A half-good game is like an Opera.

Published: 14th September 2018 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

A half-good game is like an Opera. You don’t know what it really is, but really enjoy the idea of it. You might think, “Very deep story with lots of metaphors — like an opera play!” The graphics may be imaginative enough for it to feel as exotic as Opera. It might even be the background music — relaxing enough to allow you to zone out on your difficult daily commute.

Even a half-good game has to make you feel good. Remember Klondike Solitaire? Right now it’s a game that only people who have seen computers in the 80s still play (and me because I have to retain my Microsoft Solitaire score levels). Despite the unsightly green background in its typical version, it has its positives. You don’t feel drastically down if you lose a game, it’s cards after all and you also feel quite clever if you win.

The same goes with ‘Odyssey’, the recently released sequel to the famous ‘Alto’ mobile game. The environment is almost exactly like Alto, but with a few subtle differences. But that doesn’t mean it ceases to make you feel good.They’ve mastered that art through the calming pastel shades in the background and subtle clinking music when you finish a mission.  

A video game doesn’t have to be really great — half-good works too. You just need the game to make you feel warm and happy inside when you have some passive brain time to spare. With this agenda in mind is probably why Steam has defined ‘Troll Games’ as those that clearly have the purpose of inciting conflict and controversy by its existence. And these troll games don’t include the digital version of Monopoly (which is a terrible way to play an otherwise mediocre boardgame).

They’re mostly very crudely made games (and free-to-play making it all the more desirable to download) propagating very non-nice feels. We need more videogames that a perfect blend of art and technology, with stories that move you like ‘Life is Strange’ and ‘Dear Esther’. Perhaps the best way to curb the trolls are through clamping down hard on game tags. In other news, PUBG Sanhok map is out for the mobile, so happy playing!

