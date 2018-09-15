Forum Purple Run for Alzheimer’s on September 30 in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 20,000 runners are expected to take part in Forum Purple Run, a marathon organised by Forum Vijaya Mall, Chennai, on September 30.

The run is the mall’s signature campaign that will throw light on Alzheimer’s in line with World Alzheimer’s Day. The runners will run across multiple venues in Chennai, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Udaipur, Hyderabad and Mangalore. The marathon will be flagged off from all the six forum malls across the six cities.

The marathon aims at beating the stigma attached to Alzheimer’s as most cases in the country go undiagnosed, the release said.

The competitive half marathon includes mini and micro marathons for trained athletes, families and children The race categories are 21km, 10km, and 3km. The run is free for children below the age 12 and veterans above 55 years.