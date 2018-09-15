Home Cities Chennai

Television sets removed from Puzhal prison

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eighteen television sets and FM radios were removed from Puzhal prison on Friday after the department ordered an enquiry based on a news report on inmates enjoying luxuries like access to cellphones and even branded shoes to play badminton.

A senior officer said the television sets and radios provided by the prison department have been removed. “The mobile phones were smuggled in and an enquiry is on and stringent action will be taken. Also, officials are finding means to stop the connections to charge mobiles,” he said.

The officer further added that inmates in A-class prisons are provided with mattresses and are allowed to do work, including painting their room walls, and working in the kitchen.

