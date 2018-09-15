Home Cities Chennai

Water woes: Kasimedu residents stage protest

Residents of Kasipuram and Power Kuppam at Kasimedu took to the streets on Friday to protest against the poor quality of drinking water supplied to them.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Kasipuram and Power Kuppam at Kasimedu took to the streets on Friday to protest against the poor quality of drinking water supplied to them. They said the water supplied was mixed with sewage for the last four months.

Because of the demonstration, traffic came to a halt for over two hours.

A sample of the water shown by residents when Express visited the spot, emitted a foul odour and was blackish-brown in colour. “The insides of the vessels in which we store this water are lined with sediments and have turned black. People who use this water to bathe have developed rashes. Children who drank this water have severe stomach ache and have been admitted to the hospital several times,” said Malathi of Kasipuram A Block.

Residents alleged that since the underground sewage pipes were re-laid in June, drinking water they get had turned black due to sewage contamination.  “All residents living in the 11 streets at Kasipuram had to give `500 each to Metrowater officials to relay the sewage pipe without any leakage or blocks. Due to shoddy work, the pipe is broken and sewage mixes with drinking water,” alleged 72-year-old Nayagam of R K Nagar.

After local officials from Metrowater assured them that clean water will be provided, the crowd dispersed.
But, Metrowater officials dismissed their claims and said there was only a shortage of water for the past one month. “There is no chance that the sewage pipes have any leaks. We checked the drinking water line and it was almost empty. Because of this there is slight sedimentation and discoloration in the water. We have already sent one water tanker to Kasimedu,” said a Metrowater official.

