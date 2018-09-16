Five inmates transferred from Puzhal central jail

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five inmates have been transferred from Central Prison at Puzhal here to other central prisons in the State. The move is following an enquiry based on a news report on inmates enjoying luxuries like access to cellphones and branded shoes to play badminton.

M Mohammed Rikas, 29 a Sri Lankan who was convicted under NDPS Act in 2016 has been sent to Palayamkottai. A Mohammed Rafique, 30 who was also awarded punishment under NDPS act in 2017 has been shifted to Coimbatore. R Mohammed Ibrahim, 38 also convicted under the same law in 2017 has been sent to Salem.

M Mohamman Zahir, 47 a remand prisoner under NDPS Act has been sent to Vellore. C Raffique alias Nooruddin, 28 convicted in 2017 under Arms Act has been transferred to Tiruchy. A senior prison official said that the inmates were shifted due to ‘security and administrative reasons’.