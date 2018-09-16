Home Cities Chennai

Five inmates transferred from Puzhal central jail

Five inmates have been transferred from Central Prison at Puzhal here to other central prisons in the State.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five inmates have been transferred from Central Prison at Puzhal here to other central prisons in the State. The move is following an enquiry based on a news report on inmates enjoying luxuries like access to cellphones and branded shoes to play badminton.

M Mohammed Rikas, 29 a Sri Lankan who was convicted under NDPS Act in 2016 has been sent to Palayamkottai. A Mohammed Rafique, 30 who was also awarded punishment under NDPS act in 2017 has been shifted to Coimbatore. R Mohammed Ibrahim, 38 also convicted under the same law in 2017 has been sent to Salem.

M Mohamman Zahir, 47 a remand prisoner under NDPS Act has been sent to Vellore. C Raffique alias Nooruddin, 28 convicted in 2017 under Arms Act has been transferred to Tiruchy. A senior prison official said that the inmates were shifted due to ‘security and administrative reasons’.

Puzhal Central Prison NDPS Act

