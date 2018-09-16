Green Building certification for Central railway station in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For incorporating green concepts and environment-friendly features in Chennai Central Station, Southern Railway was awarded with Green Building Certification by Indian Green Building Council governed by the Confederation of Indian Industry as part of the Railway SWACHCHTA program on Saturday.

The award was given under Green Railway Stations Rating System for adopting green concepts in the station’s operation and maintenance in a bid to reduce adverse environmental impacts, a press release said.

The rating system evaluates railway stations based on energy efficiency improvements, ways of water management and rain water harvesting and in the overall care taken to keep up the health and hygiene conditions. At present, the council is working with 40 other railway stations for their certification.

Presence of facilities like seating, waiting hall, pay and use toilets, emergency medical care, e-shuttle vehicle inside station building, mobile charging points on every platform, drinking water points and more has earned Chennai Central this certification.

Some of the green features implemented at Chennai Central station evaluated by the council include 100 per cent LED lighting fixtures, 100 per cent BEE 5-star rated fans, installation of solar panels on roofs, segregation of waste at source, rainwater harvesting for recharging the local aquifer and smart passenger information systems.

Swachhta Hi Seva campaign

Southern Railway kick started this year’s Cleanliness fortnight - Swachhta Hi Seva on Saturday with a signature campaign and awareness at Chennai Central Station. Rail passengers, employees and children signed the Swachhta banner to express their solidarity with railway’s cleanliness mission. A mime show by scouts and guides was organised as part of the awareness campaign.