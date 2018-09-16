Home Cities Chennai

Only Class 12 marks to be considered for higher education, Tamil Nadu issues GO

The Tamil Nadu government has withdrawn its proposal to provide a consolidated mark sheet for Classes 11 and 12, said School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan, speaking to reporters on Saturday.

Published: 16th September 2018 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has withdrawn its proposal to provide a consolidated mark sheet for Classes 11 and 12, said School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan, speaking to reporters on Saturday.

Two mark sheets, each for 600 marks, will be issued separately, he said, adding, “Students will write Class 12 board exams for 600 marks. Their performance from this exam alone will be considered for higher education.”

The State issued GO 195 to this effect on Friday. “Students who clear both class 11 and 12 board exams alone, will get two separate mark sheets evaluating them out of 600 each year,” said the order.  Board exam was introduced for the first time in Class 11 in TN in 2018, in order to give importance to all topics covered in higher secondary. Earlier, a mark sheet of 1,200 marks was proposed to be given at the end of Class 12.

Sengottaiyan clarified that Class 11 exams will continue to be held. Students will get Class 12 marksheet, only after they clear the Class 11 board exams. “We received complaints that students were stressed. Students will feel relaxed and be able to prepare better when only 600 marks are used for entry into higher education.”

Sengottaiyan inaugurated 413 free government NEET coaching centres. While over 70,000 students enrolled for the coaching last year, only about 28,000 have registered this year. “We let any interested student register last year. This year, we asked schools to select bright students interested in cracking entrance exams alone,” Sengottaiyan said.

A total of 1,123 schools have 10 or less students, he said. Schools will be conducting campaigns to improve enrolment. “We are working to provide kindergarten training in English and Tamil to attract students,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu government order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi