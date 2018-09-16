US national married to Tamil Nadu man stranded; rescued and sent back

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old native of United States who was found stranded at Kancheepuram was on Thursday rescued and sent back to her native on Friday night.

The police said, Rosie (26) (name changed) had married a city-based software engineer. “It seems the woman and her husband were addicted to alcohol. Dissatisfied with her behaviour and family disputes that arose later, her husband and his mother are said to have deserted the woman at Kancheepuram and fled the city as well.”

On Thursday, based on information, Kanchipuram Taluk police rushed to Vellai Gate and rescued Rosie.

She was found speaking with some autorickshaw drivers. “The woman was taken for enquiry, but she was in inebriated state and hence we sent her to a home at Kanathur,” a police officer said.

She underwent medical examination and there were no signs of sexual abuse or rape, said the police. When police reached the software engineer’s house, it was locked and neighbours said the family had shifted a week ago.

The information was passed on to the US consular office in Chennai and a team visited the woman and told police that she was mentally ill.

She was shifted to US on Friday night. The police are trying to trace her husband with details from his office.

Meanwhile, Kancheepuram police personnel enquired some autorickshaw drivers, who spotted the woman roaming under the influence of alcohol, to know who bought her drinks in the town.

They also inquired if the woman herself had boarded a bus to reach Kancheepuram, where she was stranded or her husband dumped her.