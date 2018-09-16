Home Cities Chennai

US national married to Tamil Nadu man stranded; rescued and sent back

A 26-year-old native of United States who was found stranded at Kancheepuram was on Thursday rescued and sent back to her native on Friday night.

Published: 16th September 2018 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old native of United States who was found stranded at Kancheepuram was on Thursday rescued and sent back to her native on Friday night.

The police said, Rosie (26) (name changed) had married a city-based software engineer. “It seems the woman and her husband were addicted to alcohol. Dissatisfied with her behaviour and family disputes that arose later, her husband and his mother are said to have deserted the woman at Kancheepuram and fled the city as well.”

On Thursday, based on information, Kanchipuram Taluk police rushed to Vellai Gate and rescued Rosie.
She was found speaking with some autorickshaw drivers. “The woman was taken for enquiry, but she was in inebriated state and hence we sent her to a home at Kanathur,” a police officer said.

She underwent medical examination and there were no signs of sexual abuse or rape, said the police. When police reached the software engineer’s house, it was locked and neighbours said the family had shifted a week ago.

The information was passed on to the US consular office in Chennai and a team visited the woman and told police that she was mentally ill.

She was shifted to US on Friday night. The police are trying to trace her husband with details from his office.

Meanwhile, Kancheepuram police personnel enquired some autorickshaw drivers, who spotted the woman roaming under the influence of alcohol, to know who bought her drinks in the town.
They also inquired if the woman herself had boarded a bus to reach Kancheepuram, where she was stranded or her husband dumped her.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
United States Kancheepuram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi