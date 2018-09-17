Home Cities Chennai

Chennai crime file

A 35-year-old woman killed her visually impaired son by covering his face using a polythene cover and later attempted suicide at Alandur on Friday night, but survived.

Published: 17th September 2018 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

Woman kills blind son, attempts suicide

Chennai: A 35-year-old woman killed her visually impaired son by covering his face using a polythene cover and later attempted suicide at Alandur on Friday night, but survived. According to police, G Padma from Nazarethpuram at St Thomas Mount, was living with her 10-year-old visually impaired son, Bharath. Her husband deserted her 10 years ago. “Padma was working in a private firm at T Nagar. With the limited income, she admitted her son in a special school at Adyar.

Fearing that she may not be able to pay Bharath’s school fees regularly, she decided to commit suicide,” said a police official investigating the case. On Friday, Padma covered Bharath’s face with a polythene wrapper. Later, she tried to kill self by hanging, but survived. She immediately removed the wrapper from Bharath’s face and took him to a nearby private hospital.

Doctors there declared him ‘dead on arrival’. They informed St Thomas Mount Police about the death. If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for the health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.

Man arrested for murdering uncle

Chennai: The Vyasarpadi police on Sunday arrested a 33-year-old man for murdering his uncle on Saturday. Masik Kumar(56) a resident of Ganeshpuram was staying with his nephew Ellaiappan (33). On Saturday, Masik picked up a fight with a few women in the locality after he allegedly harassed a woman. Meanwhile, Ellaiappan who came home, got into a fight with his uncle. In the melee, Ellaiappan hit Masik with a log over his head, said the police. Masik suffered profuse bleeding and died later.

Man flees with breath analyser, arrested

Chennai: Police arrested and booked a 20-year-old drunk youth for allegedly trying to escape with a breath analyser machine here on Saturday. The incident took place around 9pm, during a vehicle check by police at Greenways road junction. Police stopped a car, driven by a man who identified himself as D Booshan from Velachery. After breath analyser test proved positive, the man immediately snatched the analyser and sped away in his car only to be blocked a few metres away.

Three-year- old girl reported missing rescued

Chennai: A three -year-old girl who went missing on Saturday was rescued by police within three hours. Venkatesh (33) and his wife Lakshmi (30) were pavement dwellers and lived with their daughter Geethamma.  “On Saturday, Geethamma fell ill and the couple took her to a health centre. After the doctors examined the child, she went missing. Vyasarpadi police, while searching, found her near the Ganeshpuram bridge. The police are investigating whether the girl lost her way or she was kidnapped and later released.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  