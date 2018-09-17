Chennai crime file

By Express News Service

Woman kills blind son, attempts suicide

Chennai: A 35-year-old woman killed her visually impaired son by covering his face using a polythene cover and later attempted suicide at Alandur on Friday night, but survived. According to police, G Padma from Nazarethpuram at St Thomas Mount, was living with her 10-year-old visually impaired son, Bharath. Her husband deserted her 10 years ago. “Padma was working in a private firm at T Nagar. With the limited income, she admitted her son in a special school at Adyar.

Fearing that she may not be able to pay Bharath’s school fees regularly, she decided to commit suicide,” said a police official investigating the case. On Friday, Padma covered Bharath’s face with a polythene wrapper. Later, she tried to kill self by hanging, but survived. She immediately removed the wrapper from Bharath’s face and took him to a nearby private hospital.

Doctors there declared him ‘dead on arrival’. They informed St Thomas Mount Police about the death. If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for the health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.

Man arrested for murdering uncle

Chennai: The Vyasarpadi police on Sunday arrested a 33-year-old man for murdering his uncle on Saturday. Masik Kumar(56) a resident of Ganeshpuram was staying with his nephew Ellaiappan (33). On Saturday, Masik picked up a fight with a few women in the locality after he allegedly harassed a woman. Meanwhile, Ellaiappan who came home, got into a fight with his uncle. In the melee, Ellaiappan hit Masik with a log over his head, said the police. Masik suffered profuse bleeding and died later.

Man flees with breath analyser, arrested

Chennai: Police arrested and booked a 20-year-old drunk youth for allegedly trying to escape with a breath analyser machine here on Saturday. The incident took place around 9pm, during a vehicle check by police at Greenways road junction. Police stopped a car, driven by a man who identified himself as D Booshan from Velachery. After breath analyser test proved positive, the man immediately snatched the analyser and sped away in his car only to be blocked a few metres away.

Three-year- old girl reported missing rescued

Chennai: A three -year-old girl who went missing on Saturday was rescued by police within three hours. Venkatesh (33) and his wife Lakshmi (30) were pavement dwellers and lived with their daughter Geethamma. “On Saturday, Geethamma fell ill and the couple took her to a health centre. After the doctors examined the child, she went missing. Vyasarpadi police, while searching, found her near the Ganeshpuram bridge. The police are investigating whether the girl lost her way or she was kidnapped and later released.