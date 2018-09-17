Watch: Auto driver roughed up by BJP cadres for questioning TN chief Tamilisai about fuel price hike

By Online Desk

An auto driver from Chennai who questioned BJP's Tamil Nadu state chief Tamilisai Soundararajan about the rising petrol price in the country was allegedly pushed away and hit by her aides.

In an ANI video, in which the BJP state chief is seen interacting with the media, the autorickshaw driver questions about the rising petrol and diesel prices. Immediately, Soundararjan's aide and BJP leader V. Kalidass pushes the man away and hits him. Other supporters are also seen manhandling the auto driver in the video.

#WATCH Saidapet(Chennai): BJP leader V Kalidass pushes and hits an auto rickshaw driver who asked Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Tamilisai Soundararajan about petrol price hike (16.9.18) pic.twitter.com/5SRH60sb23 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2018

Petrol price in Chennai has breached the Rs 85 mark and is being sold at Rs 85.31 per litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 78.00 per litre.