Home Cities Chennai

Watch: Auto driver roughed up by BJP cadres for questioning TN chief Tamilisai about fuel price hike

Petrol price in Chennai has breached the Rs 85 mark and is being sold at Rs 85.31 per litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 78.00 per litre.

Published: 17th September 2018 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Tamilisai Soundararajan

Tamil Nadu BJP President Tamilisai Soundararajan (File | EPS)

By Online Desk

An auto driver from Chennai who questioned BJP's Tamil Nadu state chief Tamilisai Soundararajan about the rising petrol price in the country was allegedly pushed away and hit by her aides.

In an ANI video, in which the BJP state chief is seen interacting with the media, the autorickshaw driver questions about the rising petrol and diesel prices. Immediately, Soundararjan's aide and BJP leader V. Kalidass pushes the man away and hits him. Other supporters are also seen manhandling the auto driver in the video.

Petrol price in Chennai has breached the Rs 85 mark and is being sold at Rs 85.31 per litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 78.00 per litre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu auto driver petrol price diesel price Tamilisai Soundararajan TN auto driver questions BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 