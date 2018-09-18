Home Cities Chennai

Celebrating Pattammal’s music

The Kalakshetra Foundation held a centenary year celebration for renowned Carnatic singer DK Pattammal at their premises in Besant Nagar on Saturday.

Published: 18th September 2018 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

N Vijay Siva (vocal) performed at Kalakshetra Foundation  Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Kalakshetra Foundation held a centenary year celebration for renowned Carnatic singer DK Pattammal at their premises in Besant Nagar on Saturday. The Rukmini Arangam was filled with the late singer’s fans enjoying the music and the discussion while keeping a careful thalam with the performers.

The ensemble consisted of DK Pattammal’s student, N Vijay Siva on vocals, her nephew J Vaidyanathan on the tabla, BU Ganesh Prasad on the violin, and Chandrasekara Sharma on the ghatam. The event was interspersed with the singer’s well-known and favourite songs and arrangements with commentary by music critic and writer Gowri Ramnarayanan.

Tracing her childhood and her introduction into Carnatic music, Ramnarayanan spoke of her close relation with the Indian freedom movement, her relationship ship with her gurus, and her status as a strong feminist figure in Carnatic music.

“In every language she sang in, the pronunciation had to be accurate and the stress had to fall on the right words. A small, single mistake can create a huge problem, and alter the meaning of the entire sentence. This flawless diction failed her however, when she had to name her favourite cricketer. Her sons were amused whenever she saw this cricketer on screen. ‘Look at how well Madagascar is playing!’, she would say,” said Ramnarayanan, refering to Pakistani batsman Mudassar Nazar. Pattammal used to pray for India’s victory while simultaneously hoping for a good performance from Nazar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju