‘Chennai streets to be as safe as those in Singapore’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chennai streets will soon be as safe for women, as the streets in Singapore are, said actor Vikram in the city on Monday.He was releasing a video for spreading awareness on installing CCTV in all neighbourhoods. The video that he features in is an initiative taken by Greater Chennai police.The actor, known popularly for playing police in many of his films said, “Catching a culprit becomes really easy, when there are video footages from the crime scene.”

Police commissioner AK Viswanathan said individual houses, apartment associations and commercial landlords must install CCTV facing the road.He also urged that all MLAs should allot funds for installing CCTVs in highly-crowded places in their constituencies. The Chennai police had already launched a short film called “Moondravathu Kan” which features comedian Vivek, which is screened in many theatres in the State.