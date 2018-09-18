Smiles and trophies at OTA’s alumni jubilee meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Attractive murals of Great Maratha Warrior Chatrapati Shivaji and Sikh Warrior King, Maharaja Ranjit Singh were unveiled by Lieutenant General Sanjeev Kanal, Commandant, Officers Training Academy at the Gaur Indoor Training Complex, Officers Training Academy.

The murals were unveiled as part of OTA’s alumni Golden and Silver Jubilee meet held at the Academy on Sunday. The fourth batch of OTA is celebrating Golden Jubilee this year while 55th batch and the first batch of Women Special Entry Scheme are celebrating Silver Jubilee.

A silver embellished twin Ivory Tusk Trophy was also presented to the Officers Training Academy by the 56th batch of Officers Training Academy and second batch of Women Special Entry Scheme, who are also part of this Silver Jubilee event. The trophy commemorates the supreme sacrifice of four brave hearts from their course for the nation, which includes Major PP Acharya, during the Kargil conflict.