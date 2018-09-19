Home Cities Chennai

It’s not fare!

 The upward trend of fuel prices has begun to burn a hole in commuters’ pockets.

Published: 19th September 2018 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The upward trend of fuel prices has begun to burn a hole in commuters’ pockets. The minimum fare of shared auto-rickshaws across the city has been increased to `15 from Tuesday. Earlier, the minimum fare was `10. The fares have also been increased by `5 in every route. The fare between Ambattur to Valluvar Kottam has been increased to `35 as against the earlier fare of `30. Similarly, the fare between Ambattur and T Nagar has gone up from `45 from `40.

Shared auto-rickshaws drivers blamed the increasing fuel prices for the hike. “The diesel price was `57 per litre in June 2017, during which the minimum fare was increased to `10 from `5. Now, the fuel price has increased to `71.62. After the bus fare hike in January 2018, our per day collection increased by `600 to `800 a day, then, it gradually reduced to `300.  We could not even meet our daily family needs,” said G Ganesan, a share auto driver in Mogappair West. 

According to traffic police estimation, about 70,000 autos operate in Chennai, of which 10,000 are shared auto-rickshaws. The Tata Magic shared auto-rickshaws, registered under the tourist permit, do not have stage permit (to take the passengers at bus stops). They are subjected to pay heavy bribes to traffic police and transport officials, say auto drivers. “More than 80 per cent of shared auto-rickshaws are rented. Normally, each auto -rickshaw collects `2,500 to `3,000 a day. Every day we pay `1,000 to `1,500 towards vehicle rent and spend roughly around `1,000 to `1,300, we hardly take home `500 to `800 a day,” explained another auto driver, Shanmugam from Nungambakkam.

Shared auto-rickshaws remain a preferred transport service for office goers in T Nagar, Nungambakkam, Kodambakkam, Anna Nagar, Mogappair, Nolambur, JJ Nagar and Ambattur. Inadequate bus services, overcrowded buses, and slow moving of public traffic during peak hours in bus route roads have increased the demand. 

Regular commuters rued that they are charged `15 for travelling from Thirumangalam to 11th Main Road which is less than one kilometre. “Even for two stops, the autos charge `15. MTC bus services should be increased at the earliest,” said K Rajan a resident of Ponni Colony in Anna NagarChennai city has 256 bus route roads. Though a majority of shared auto-rickshaws operate on bus route roads, MTC, transport and traffic police remain silent as it is highly patronised by commuters. The MTC operates about 3,100 buses in 833 routes. According to transport experts, the city requires an additional 2,000 buses to meet the transport demand. 

M Chandran, general secretary of CITU-affiliated Tamil Nadu Auto Drivers association blamed the MTC for the increase in share autos in the city. “The MTC should have anticipated the population growth and planned in advance in expanding its fleet. The Transport Department completely failed in providing affordable transportation for commuters,” he said. He also blamed the Metro whose arrival hardly made a difference. “The Metro fares should be reduced immediately to promote the use of public transport,” he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju