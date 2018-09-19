The New College principal: Madras University told not to interfere with posting

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The University of Madras has been directed by the High Court to not to interfere with the continuance of the new college principal Dr A Abdul Jabbar, whose qualification was not approved by the varsity as it wanted the college to follow the regulations of the University Grants Commission, 2010, which stipulated that a selection committee has to be constituted.

Justice Satrughana Pujahari passed the injunction after hearing the argument by senior counsel Isaac Mohanlal representing the petitioner secretary and correspondent of The New College, a minority institution, which challenged the university’s decision not to approve the qualification of the principal as it failed to abide by UGC norms to constitute the selection committee to choose the principal.

Mohanlal submitted that committee recommended by the UGC is unconstitutional, ultra vires and void as the college is a minority educational institution. Selection and appointment of teachers is one of the essential facets of the right of administration guaranteed to the minorities. The inclusion of outsiders like nominees of the Vice-Chancellor of the university, subject experts from outside (as per norms of the UGC selection committee) is a grave inroad into the rights of the minorities.

“The university failed to see that the formation of such selection committees which involved the participation of outsiders in the selection of teachers would not apply to the minority educational institutions. The law is well settled that the prescription of such committees amounts to infringement of the right of administration guaranteed to minorities. As far as the petitioner college is concerned, the selection and appointment of Principal and other staff is done by the managing committee of the college,” he submitted.

The judge also issued notices to advocate P Kavitha, representing the government, Directorate of Collegiate Education and Joint Director of Collegiate Education and Stalin Abhimanyu on behalf of the University.