Three held in Kancheepuram for raping disabled girl for 8 months

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old intellectually disabled girl over eight months in Kancheepuram. The victim is now four months pregnant.

Police said the girl was abandoned by her parents a few years ago. “They left her in the custody of her grandmother, a daily wage labourer, and moved to another town,” said a police officer investigating the case. Two days ago, the girl complained of stomach pain. “The grandmother took her to a hospital where doctors told her the girl was four months pregnant,” said the officer. Inquiries revealed the girl had been allegedly raped by three men in the locality.

“The girl would be alone at home while the grandmother was at work all day. It (the rapes) started in February when one Parmasivam saw the girl playing near her house and raped her. Later his friends also raped her,” said the officer. Police arrested Parmasivam, 60, Chidambaram, 40, and Shankar, 45, all daily wage labourers. They were remanded in judicial custody.