US associations gift restrooms

CHENNAI : America Tamil Sangam and Shri Vari Foundation doanted ten restrooms at corporation school for girls. V Saroja, Tamil Nadu Minister for Social Welfare and Nutritious Noon Meals Program inaugurated the restrooms at a function held at MGR Janaki College.The two schools adopted by the US-based associations are Chennai Primary School of Corporation of Chennai in Veeraperumal Koil Street, Mylapore and Chennai High School of Corporation of Chennai in Karaneeswarar Pagoda Street, Santhome. One school had no restroom for girl students while the other had dilapidated toilets forcing many girls to control their urge to urinate till they reached home.

R Natraj, Mylapore MLA, who presided over the function, appealed to Tamilians living abroad to invest in the state, and take up charitable work to improve the living conditions of the poor and needy. Prakash M Swamy, President of America Tamil Sangam, said two US-based service organisations — American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin and Indian Association of Long Island, New York, joined hands to contribute for the project. Future plans include providing sanitary napkins to girls in the two schools, honing teachers’ skills, introducing smart classrooms and sprucing up the campuses.

At the event, Dr TG Srinivasan, city Health Education Officer, was honoured for his work in propagating awareness on cleanliness, hygiene and Swachch Bharath in the city. Meena Rajan, headmistress-in-charge of a Government aided school in Thuluvapushpagiri hamlet in Thiruvannamalai district was also honoured for selling her jewels and pledging her house to construct classrooms in government schools.