Three days on, missing two-year-old from Chennai yet to be traced

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three days after a two-year-old girl child of a gypsy family went missing, the police are yet to trace the girl. V Harini (2), a native of Manamathy village in Kancheepuram district, was on a trip throughout the district along with her family. After a week-long journey, the family visited the Edaikazhinadu temple and took a halt at Ponjur for the night.

“The family was travelling in their friend’s auto rickshaw. During the travels they were selling beads, feathers and handmade pouches. They had parked the vehicle near the Ponjur bazaar around 10.30 pm on Saturday. Around 12 am, Venkatesan, 25, Harini’s father, noticed the child missing. The family alerted their community members around the district and lodged a complaint with the Anaikat police on Sunday,” said an investigation officer.

Two teams have been formed to the find the girl and the child’s photo has been sent throughout the state and further investigations are on.Meanwhile, Venkatesan and his wife Kaliammal (22) have been staying near the police station for the past three days. Speaking to the reporters, Kaliammal said, “I will not leave the place until my child is restored. I have not eaten anything since my child went missing. My husband and others are also searching and we hope police will find it out.”

Goondas Act slapped on man for hurling shoe

Chennai: Two days after a 32-year-old advocate was arrested for hurling a shoe at the statue of EV Ramasamy (Periyar), he was detained under the Goondas Act on Wednesday. On Monday, Jagadesan, the advocate, was on his way to the court, when he saw members of VCK paying tributes to the statue and he hurled his shoe on the statue, causing furore.

Woman riding pillion run over by water lorry

Chennai: A 27-year-old woman who was riding pillion with her friend died when a water tanker ran over her on Dr Ambedkar Salai near Pulianthope on Wednesday. Police said Sharmila of Kodungaiyur was riding pillion along with her friend Gopi. “He tried to overtake the tanker and lost balance and Sharmila fell down,” a source said.