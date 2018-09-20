TM Krishna, other artistes issue statement against the curbing of classical musical expression

By Express News Service

A month after the social media trolling of a Carnatic singer for agreeing to perform in an event in the praise of Jesus, well-known Carnatic musician TM Krishna and 160 other eminent personalities have released a statement condemning the attack of right wing forces for trying to silence classical musical expression in an undemocratic manner.

Krishna shared the statement from his twitter handle on Wednesday which said “Many musicians have received threats from right wing Hindu organisations for bringing people and religions together on a musical platform. We register our strong protest against this continual harassment and intimidation to silence our freedom of expression.”

Popular activists like Romila Thapar, Anand Teltumbde, Perumal Murugan, Shabnam Hasmi, Nityanand Jayaraman and others are among the 160 people who have signed the statement. Biographer and historian Ramachandra Guha, Bharatanatyam dancer Leela Samson and retired IAS officer Devasahayam MG also signed their statement in support of T M Krishna.

Social policing and restricting artists reflects the failure of the rule of law and constitutional guarantees said the statement. “It is alarming that neither the court nor the government has stepped in to stop this menace,” it said.

The matter dates back to August 26 when singer O S Arun was scheduled to sing at an event in Chennai titled ‘Yesuvin Sangama Sangeetham’ conceptualised by T Samuel Joseph. He was trolled on social media and faced the brunt of abusive comments that said such singers must convert to Christianity and stop singing Carnatic songs.