Chennai Corporation removes 223 tonnes of waste

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Greater Chennai Corporation has cleared a total of 223 tonnes of waste from its Tondiarpet, Nungambakkam, Adyar and Sholinganallur zones after the city celebrated Vinayaka Chathurti. A civic body release said action had been initiated on 10446 complaints registered in Swachhata app so far. Around 14,083 residents have registered themselves with the app and benefited from it, the release said.