Home Cities Chennai

Order on wearing helmets remains only in files: Madras High Court

A government order dated February 22, 2007, making it compulsory for two-wheel users, including pillion riders, to wear helmets, remains only in files, the Madras High Court observed on Tuesday.

Published: 21st September 2018 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A government order dated February 22, 2007, making it compulsory for two-wheel users, including pillion riders, to wear helmets, remains only in files, the Madras High Court observed on Tuesday.

“The government is not serious to implement its own order. Its order only remains on paper,” a division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad said. The bench went through a report filed by Assistant Inspector General of Police in connection with implementation of the 2007 order. The affidavit filed by the DGP is completely vague. The government had not conducted any awareness programme, the bench said.

“This court can take judicial notice of the increased number of deaths, caused in the accidents involving two-wheeler riders. People should be made aware that wearing helmet is safety measure as per the Motor Vehicle rules, the bench said.

It directed authorities to file details about further progress which will be made by the State to sensitise people regarding wearing of helmet. The matter was posted for October 23 for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 