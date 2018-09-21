Order on wearing helmets remains only in files: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A government order dated February 22, 2007, making it compulsory for two-wheel users, including pillion riders, to wear helmets, remains only in files, the Madras High Court observed on Tuesday.

“The government is not serious to implement its own order. Its order only remains on paper,” a division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad said. The bench went through a report filed by Assistant Inspector General of Police in connection with implementation of the 2007 order. The affidavit filed by the DGP is completely vague. The government had not conducted any awareness programme, the bench said.

“This court can take judicial notice of the increased number of deaths, caused in the accidents involving two-wheeler riders. People should be made aware that wearing helmet is safety measure as per the Motor Vehicle rules, the bench said.

It directed authorities to file details about further progress which will be made by the State to sensitise people regarding wearing of helmet. The matter was posted for October 23 for further hearing.