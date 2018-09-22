Home Cities Chennai

16-year-old Chennai boy burnt to death while trying to make fireball

In a tragic incident, a Class X boy who was trying to make a fireball by blowing kerosene over an open flame in his house at Iyanchery, near Guduvancherry, on Thursday was burnt to death.

Published: 22nd September 2018 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a Class X boy who was trying to make a fireball by blowing kerosene over an open flame in his house at Iyanchery, near Guduvancherry, on Thursday was burnt to death. He was
engulfed in flames when the fuel spilled on his clothes caught fire.

Jebin John, 16, was alone at his house, when he attempted to perform the daredevilry on Thursday afternoon. He learnt the act through watching videos online. On the fateful day, he tried to enact it at his house on the terrace.

John took a can of kerosene and a candle and went upstairs. He filled his mouth with kerosene and while doing so it fell on his clothes. He then tried to blow into the lighted candle to make a fireball, when the fire spread to his kerosene-soaked clothes, a police source said.

The boy came running out of the house and neighbours tried to douse the flames and rushed him to government hospital in Chengalpattu. He succumbed to burns on Thursday night.

Police said Jebin was studying in a nearby school. His mother worked as a teacher at a government school at Semmanchery. His father John Wilson worked as a manager in a star hotel at Meenambakkam. Police are investigating whether someone taught him to perform the act or whether he has learnt online. Based on a complaint from the boy’s father, Guduvanchery police registered a case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash