IIT Madras, Nanyang Technological University to offer joint doctoral degree

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has joined hands with Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore, to offer a joint Ph.D program, a release from the institute said on Friday.

Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, a distinguished alumnus of the institute, will sponsor five IIT-Madras students annually for travel to and stay at NTU for up to 18 months as part of this program, the release said adding that IIT-M alumni community in Singapore is strong and active and will provide various forms of support.

Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT-M, exchanged the MoU for the program with NTU on June 1 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The NTU president Subra Suresh, is also an alumnus of IIT-M, the release said.

