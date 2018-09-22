Home Cities Chennai

IIT Madras, Nanyang Technological University to offer joint doctoral degree

Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has joined hands with Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore, to offer a joint Ph.D program, a release from the institute said on Friday.

Published: 22nd September 2018 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 03:30 AM

IIT Madras (File Photo) (Image for representation purpose)

By Express News Service

Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, a distinguished alumnus of the institute, will sponsor five IIT-Madras students annually for travel to and stay at NTU for up to 18 months as part of this program, the release said adding that IIT-M alumni community in Singapore is strong and active and will provide various forms of support.

Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT-M, exchanged the MoU for the program with NTU on June 1 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The NTU president Subra Suresh, is also an alumnus of IIT-M, the release said.

Infosys co-founder to sponsor scholars
Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, an alumnus of IIT-Madras, will sponsor five students from the institute annually for travel and stay at NTU for up to 18 months as part of this program, the release said. It added that the IIT-M alumni community in Singapore will provide various forms of support

