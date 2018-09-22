'Lack of attendance' forces final year IIT Madras student to commit suicide

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old student of IIT Madras committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room late Friday night. His body was recovered in the morning after police broke open his door.

According to the police, Shahal Kormath, a resident of Malappuram district in Kerala, committed suicide because of an attendance lack and fears of not being allowed to take up final examinations. However, Kormath, has not left behind a suicide note.

Preliminary investigations revealed that IIT Madras had intimated Kormath's parents about the attendance lack, which resulted in Kormath being chided by family members. It is learnt that Kormath's brother, Fazil has told police that Kormath did not answer his calls on Friday.

Kormath, a post graduate student, pursuing Ocean Engineering was staying in a single occupancy room in one of IIT Madras' hostels. Fellow hostelites became suspicious after Kormath did not open his door on Saturday morning and informed the hostel warden. When Kotturpuram police broke open Kormath's door, they found him hanging from a noose fastened to the ceiling fan.

Kormath's body was taken to the Royapettah Government Hospital for autopsy and police have registered a case under section 174 of CrPC (Unnatural death).