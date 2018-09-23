Home Cities Chennai

Five-year rigorous imprisonment to murder accused

The VI Additional Sessions Court here has awarded five years rigorous imprisonment (RI) to an accused in a murder case.

By Express News Service

Though Choolaimedu police had registered the case for an offence under Sec. 302 (murder) of the IPC, it was proved beyond doubt that the accused had no intention to murder the deceased. Hence, the offence attracts punishment only for an offence under Sec. 304 (II) of IPC, Sessions Judge P Benjamin Joseph held and accordingly imposed five years RI on the accused L Ulaganathan (32) of Trustpuram, Kodambakkam.

According to Public Prosecutor Teakraj, Ulaganathan had inflicted a serious injury by knife used for cutting fish, on the neck of one Krishnakumar, who went to collect rent from the former for the fish shop let out to him, on October 28, 2012. Krishnkumar died on the way to hospital.

Police filed a charge-sheet for offences under Sec.506 (II) and 302 of IPC against Ulaganathan before a Magistrate Court at Saidapet, who committed the case to the VI Sessions Judge for trial.

Holding that the prosecution had clearly proved through evidence of witnesses that the accused had no previous enmity or motive or intention to murder Krishnakumar and taking into consideration the age and family background of the accused, the judge awarded five years imprisonment. The charge under Sec. 506(ii) was dropped.

