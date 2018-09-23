Kilambakkam bus terminus faces legal hurdle

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is in a fix on whether to go ahead with the tender to construct a bus terminus for south-bound buses, to decongest Koyambedu, on 88.52 acres at Kilambakkam, off Vandalur, at an estimated cost of `417 crore after the Supreme Court admitted a case challenging the land ownership.

It is learnt that the revenue department had said that opinion of legal luminaries was being sought on whether to go ahead with the project.

Sources in the department indicated that though legal opinion had been sought, the project was unlikely to be stalled as there was no interim order.

Interestingly, the bus terminus project which was stalled for the last seven years due to allocation of land, got a new lease of life on August 30, 2016 when Madras High Court set aside an order passed by a single judge and gave a verdict in favour of the State government in a case which had a history since 1976 over the status of the land -agricultural or ordinary land.

With the Supreme Court admitting the petition filed by one Karpagam on August 8, 2018, now uncertainty hangs over the fate of the bus terminus again. The project was announced by the State government in the beginning of its first term after it won the elections.

Currently, as per the detailed estimates of the bus terminus, it will have 250 bus bays of which government buses will have 165 and private buses 85 bays.

What is in store?

1. As per estimates, the proposed terminus will have 250 bus bays, of which government buses will have 165 and private buses 85 bays

2. It will also have parking facility for 300 spare buses. It will also have a car parking facility (275 cars) and two-wheeler parking (3,582 vehicles)