Home Cities Chennai

Two years on, police still clueless about murder of woman in Egmore

Another officer said the initial investigation in the first three months was not properly conducted by an officer who was then supervising the probe.

Published: 24th September 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been two-and-half years since 72-year-old Sharadha was found dead with her throat slit in her apartment on Pantheon Road in Egmore, but the police are yet to trace the suspect(s) and find the motive for the murder. This, despite CCTV cameras, installed in both the entrances of the building.

The murder came to light on the night of March 3, 2016 when Sharadha’s niece Dhanya returned to the flat, located in the third floor of the nine-storey building, Ram Mansion. Sharadha was found dead in the main hall.

A cell phone and a pair of earring weighing four grams were stolen from the house. Initial investigation suggested that taking away of the valuables did not seem to be the main intention of the killer. But for two years now, there has been no progress in investigation. “We have interrogated more than 200 persons residing in the building and family members,” said a police officer. The building has around 40 commercial offices and 12 residential flats. “Everyone was  interrogated in three months,” the officer added.

“We even traced the mobile network and narrowed down to 60 persons,” the officer said.
Dhanya, then a postgraduate student in psychology in a private college, had told police that she visited the house for lunch and later left for a college project work. She had told police that she spoke over phone to Sharadha around 8.30 pm. The family hails from Thrissur in Kerala.

Recently, a special team of police from Egmore went to Dandupalya, a village in the taluk of Hoskote in Karnataka suspecting a serial-killer gang from the village, which was notorious in late 90s and allegedly killed most of targets by slitting their throats. But, there was no progress since investigators did not find anyone suspicious.

Another officer said the initial investigation in the first three months was not properly conducted by an officer who was then supervising the probe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
murder Sharadha Egmore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival