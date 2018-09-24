Home Cities Chennai

‘Who came up with the idea of war?’

The book is a beautifully illustrated novel about a child in a war zone, and tells a poignant message to the children reading it.

Published: 24th September 2018 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Published by Tulika Books, Red costs `200

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: At Tulika bookstore in Alwarpet, around 15 children sat in rapt attention to Kriti Jayakumar, founder of the Red Elephant Project, as she read from the book Red by Sagar Kolwankar on International Day of Peace on Friday.

The book is a beautifully illustrated novel about a child in a war zone, and tells a poignant message to the children reading it. After the bombs land in his town, the protagonist takes his red kite, aptly called Red, and draws a smiley face on it with a prayer to end the war. Kolwankar explains a complex issue in a simple and touching manner for children in a way that they can grapple with it. Published by Tulika Books, Red costs Rs 200.

“These are images children can’t get away from, they are surrounded by the images on TV and social media. It’s not new. But they shouldn’t think of war as stories and games. We want to make a connect with children and make them think a little more. Books are a very good way of engaging children in an effortless and deliberate manner,” said Radhika Menon, publishing director, Tulika Books.

Jayakumar, who carefully analysed the book with the children, felt that they deserve to have answers to their questions, no matter how difficult the question may be or how young they are. “It’s how you introduce it. After the recent incident of the rape of an 11-year-old girl in the city, children have been asking what rape is. We need to have an answer and we cannot shame them into silence. It is important for them to understand that the world is made of both things, and that there can be no light without darkness. They can then grow out of privilege if they are acclimatised to such topics,” she said.

At the end of the reading, the children put up post-it notes on a red kite. ‘Things will get better and peace will come to your land’, wrote Samara.  ‘I hope you and your friends are all alright’, wrote Cyrus. And Siddhu summed up everyone’s feelings when he wrote, ‘Who came up with the idea of war? Please ask all of them to stop.’

Child in a war zone
The book is a beautifully illustrated novel about a child in a war zone, and tells a poignant message to the children reading it. After the bombs land in his town, the protagonist takes his red kite, aptly called Red, and draws a smiley face on it with a prayer to end the war. Sagar Kolwankar explains a complex issue in a simple and touching manner for children in a way that they can grapple with it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Red Elephant Project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival