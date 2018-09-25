50 sovereigns of gold, Rs 2.5 lakh cash stolen from three houses

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three houses were burgled in the city on Sunday night and miscreants decamped with Rs 14.5 lakh worth 58 sovereigns of jewels and Rs 2.55 lakh in cash and valuables.

When A Ramesh (42), a mechanical engineer working in a private company in Perungud returned home on Sunday night, he found the door open and things scattered on the floor. He lodged a complaint with Mangadu police.

In another incident, Saleem (35), a resident of Old Washermenpet, went to the Marina beach with his family on Sunday and returned home around 10 pm. Police said he found the door and cupboard broken.Similarly, Venkatesan (34), a resident of Mangadu, was out with family on Sunday and returned home around 10.30 pm. He found that 13 sovereigns of jewels and Rs 2000 in cash were stolen.