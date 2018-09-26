Civic body to issue notices of revised property rates

Home Cities Chennai

To issue the notices, which will have details of the revised property tax rates, the civic body has roped in women’s self-help groups.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation is set to start issuing notices of the revised property tax rates from Wednesday, said Corporation sources.

“From today, the notices will be issued door-to-door to assessees,” said a corporation official.
After the date of receipt of Notice 1, residents may raise any objections that they may have with the respective Regional Deputy Commissioners — North, South or Central. However, the objections must be registered within a 15-day time period from the date of receipt of the notices.

The deadline for submitting self-declaration forms ended on September 16 after the City Corporation extended the original deadline on August 31 for the benefit of property owners from other parts of the state who own a property in the city.

The City Corporation had given out eight lakh forms for self declaration, out of which it had received around three lakh filled forms by end of August.

With the deadlines for self declaration closed, Corporation officials said that properties that have not been declared would be identified at the time of reassessment based on drone measurement. Drones, as part of the civic body’s GIS mapping system, will be designed to scan for violations via cameras.

The Chennai Corporation’s revised property tax rates are to be effective from the April-September 2018 half year. The corporation, which now has 12 lakh assessees, last revised property tax rates
in 1998.

Chennai Corporation

